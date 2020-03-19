Authorities working to restrict foods prices growth

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian Ministries of Industry and Agriculture control food prices in cooperation with the Federal Antimonopoly Service and retailers purchased products for two months at the least for the time being, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov told reporters on Thursday.

"I can only say that food stocks for two months at the least have already been purchased. The work with suppliers is carried daily in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry, so that there are no disruptions in logistical centers in the first instance," the Minister said.

Russian Ministries of Industry and Agriculture and the Federal Antimonopoly Service keep a close eye on preventing the food price hike, Manturov noted.

As far as the Federal Tax Service is concerned, they are also involved in this work to monitor online via cash counters the prices for categories we [have determined] - 47 positions. These are foods and other socially important products, the Minister added.