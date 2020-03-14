S7 suspends flights to Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. S7 Airlines amid the spread of coronavirus from March 16 to May 31, 2020, temporarily cancels all its regular scheduled flights from Russia to Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, the company said on Saturday.

"By decision of the operational headquarters to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia from March 16 to May 31, 2020, S7 Airlines temporarily cancels all its regular and return flights from Russia to Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus," the press release said.

Over the past month and a half, amid the spread of coronavirus, flights to China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, Germany and France were limited.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 120 countries, including Russia. Most cases outside of China have been recorded in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The WHO has declared the outbreak a global pandemic as over 137,000 people have been infected around the world and over 5,000 people have died of it. Russia has so far confirmed 47 coronavirus cases.