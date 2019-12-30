Russians can now travel to 89 countries visa-free

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The number of countries that do not require Russian passport holders to obtain their visas has increased from 82 to 89 in 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment outlining foreign policy achievements of the year.

The ministry revealed that bilateral agreements on visa-free entry using ordinary passports and 90-day stay have come into force this year with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Costa Rica, Dominica, Suriname, the Maldives, Palau and the United Arab Emirates. "The overall number of visa-free countries for Russians reached 89," the ministry added.

Moreover, the number of states whose residents can travel to Russia visa-free increased to 57. The e-visa pilot project for foreigners to enter Russia through checkpoints in the Far Eastern Federal District was also expanded to now include the Kaliningrad Region, Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg.