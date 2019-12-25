Pipelay on Serbian segment of TurkStream completed

Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream come into force - US Treasury

BELGRADE, December 25. /TASS/. Serbia completed the pipelay on its segment of the TurkStream gas pipeline, chief executive of Srbijagas Company Dusan Bajatovic said on Wednesday on the air with the RTS TV channel.

"Yes, we can state with pleasure that Serbia completed its portion of work, when the pipelay is meant, on the segment of the Bulgarian Border — Hungarian Border interconnector. The work has been completed," the top manager said.

Gas deliveries over the Serbian segment of the TurkStream pipeline will start before the end of April 2020. Input capacity is expected to be about 13.88 bln cubic meters of gas, while output capacity will be about 10 bln cubic meters.