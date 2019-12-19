Yamal exports more than 400 tonnes of venison to Europe in 2019

YEKATERINBURG, December 19. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Region has exported over the current year more than 400 tonnes of venison to Germany and Finland, the regional government’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

Yamal has the world’s biggest domesticated deer population - more than 760,000 animals. The region is the only Russian region, which has the right to export venison to the EU countries.

"In 2019, to Finland and Germany we have exported more than 400 tonnes of meat," the press service said, adding to those European countries Yamal had exported also 11,000 deer skins.

The region plans to export in spring, 2020 to Germany about 30 tonnes of venison

"In spring, 2020, Germany’s company P. Kovere K. will supply about 26-28 tonnes of venison to Germany," the press service said. "In November 2019, the German company’s managers visited the Payuta meat-processing complex. The plant’s staff was trained to work in compliance with German technologies. The company will supply venison to German restaurants."

According to the regional government, about 20 national communities, which unite 490 families, are engaged in reindeer breeding work on Yamal. In 2018, they produced 640 tonnes of meat, and private breeders - 170 tonnes.