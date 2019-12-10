New air traffic structure over Moscow to go live from December 3, 2020

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The new structure of airspace over Moscow enabling the operators to significantly reduce air traffic delays will start operations from December 3 of the next year, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Maxim Akimov told reporters on Tuesday.

"One of the most important and forward-looking issues is the approval of the new airspace structure of the Moscow air zone. We currently have the model evolved in the 1970s. We have been working on the development of the new model since 2011. It has been complete. The government commission has approved today the new airspace structure, making it possible to significantly reduce delays in aircraft traffic, considerably cut fuel consumption, improve safety and make controllers’ work easier by dozens of percent," Akimov said.

The new model will enable airlines to reduce the time of airplanes’ presence in the Moscow air zone by 15% and fuel consumption by 14%, the official stated. Delays during takeoffs and landings will be reduced by 70%, Akimov added.