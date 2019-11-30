Aeroflot not to text passengers about boarding time starting from December 2

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia’s largest air carrier Aeroflot will stop sending messages on passengers’ mobile phones starting from December 2, and further on, passengers will be notified only in case their flights are delayed, rescheduled or cancelled, the company said in a statement.

"Starting from 2 December 2019, there will be changes to the process of SMS notifications for passengers. Going forward, passengers will be receiving notifications only in case there are changes to the schedule (flight delay, rescheduling or cancelation)," the statement said.

The carrier reminds that passengers are to have checked-in 40 minutes before the scheduled departure time, while boarding ends 20 minutes prior to it.

"While booking flights, passengers need to enter their relevant contact details which enable the airline to promptly get in touch with them if needed," Aeroflot concluded.