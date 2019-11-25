Daimler Truck acquires 15% in Russia's Kamaz

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Daimler Truck has acquired 15% in Kamaz, according to the statement released by the Russian company on the portal of information disclosure on Monday.

Daimler Truck directly received 106.08 mln shares in Kamaz, which corresponds to 15% of shares, the statement said.

"The transaction will not affect the current operations of Kamaz," a representative of Kamaz’ press service said.

Previously Daimler Truck’s parent company, Daimler AG, held that share of stock.

Kamaz is the largest automobile corporation in Russia and one of the world's 20 leading manufacturers. The company produces trucks, trailers, buses, tractors, engines, power units, and different tools. According to the information on the company’s website, its main shareholders are the state-owned Rostec corporation (47.1%) and Avtoinvest (23.54%).