IKEA to open several thousand pickup points in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. The Swedish retailer IKEA is going to open several thousand pickup points in Russia in the midterm, head of IKEA’s Customer Order Support Norbert Stepnowski told TASS on Wednesday.

"We intend to develop a network of pickup points and we want to go in to thousands in medium term. We have a stable growth of online sales, within the two years their share has grown by more than 11% in total turnover", Stepnowski said.

New pickup points will be opened by phases; the exact timeframe and the geography of future points are still under development, he noted. The company is currently working with 70 pickup points in Russia, owned by transport companies - partners of IKEA, the senior manager added.

IKEA opened earlier on Wednesday a distribution center for direct deliveries near St. Petersburg. It will service about 150,000 orders per year.