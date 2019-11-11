Russia’s wheat and meslin exports down 30% in January - September

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Exports of wheat and meslin from Russia in January - September 2019 decreased by 30% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 22.66 mln tonnes, according to the Federal Customs Service.

In monetary terms, the figure decreased by 23.5% and amounted to $4.61 bln.

According to the Customs Service, exports of vegetable oil in January - September 2019 increased by 30.8% in monetary terms and reached $1.568 bln. In physical terms, it amounted to 2.226 mln tonnes, which is 42.5% more than for the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, exports of fresh and frozen fish in January - September 2019 increased by 3.7% to $2.18 bln. In real terms, this indicator amounted to 1.223 mln tonnes, increasing by 2.1% compared with the indicator for the same period in 2018.