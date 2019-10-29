Russia resumes wheat export to Vietnam’s market

According to his spokesman, more than half a million tonne of grain has been loaded. "We have agreed on an increased phytosanitary control of batches. <...> Now it is most important that three vessels have been loaded [with wheat]," he told TASS.

"We have ironed out the issue on supplies [of wheat]. <...> We had some issues related to weed seeds found in the grain. We have solved this issue and settled this with the Vietnamese side, and Russia’s grain has already entered the Vietnamese market," Akimov said.

HANOI, October 29. /TASS/. Russia has resumed wheat supplies to Vietnam, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov, who chairs a bilateral intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation, said on Tuesday.

During the 22nd meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Hanoi the sides are expected to discuss the issues of boosting cooperation on agricultural goods supplies, Akimov noted.

"Now Vietnamese inspectors of pork products are working here [in Russia]. This is a very positive step, we have been longing for this measure and this is a good signal for presence here. We have also launched the supplies of frozen poultry meat to Vietnam and are in talks on expanding the list of Russian exporters. Besides, we are actively discussing the issues of certifying milk, and count on this market," the deputy prime minister said.

According to the Russian agricultural watchdog, between October 27 and November 2, 2019 Vietnam’s agriculture ministry officials are scheduled to carry out checks at Russia’s swine enterprises interested in supplying goods to Vietnam and will learn about measures of fighting African swine fever in Russia. The Vietnamese experts are expected to inspect the work at the farm and meat factory, which will feature high standards of biological protection measures in Russia.

Grain supplies

On October 17, an official spokesperson for Russia’s agricultural watchdog, Yulia Melano, reported that the issue of certificates for exporting wheat to Vietnam would be suspended. Vietnam had sent an official letter demanding a temporary suspension of issuing phytosanitary certificates for wheat exporters, she explained.

The watchdog jointly with Vietnam’s specialists discussed the issues related to resuming the issue of export certificates. Later, Vietnam invited a delegation from Rosselkhoznadzor to visit Ho Chi Minh City on October 28-29 for technical consultations on plant quarantine, quality and safety of grain and for developing a consolidated stance on supplying these goods to the country.