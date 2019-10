MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has declared the extension of house arrest for founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm, Michael Calvey, and the firm’s business partner Philip Delpale, accused of fraud of 2.5 bln rubles until January 13, 2020 as legal, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The complaints of the defense shall be dismissed; the decision of the court of first instance is unchanged," the judge announced.