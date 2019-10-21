World Bank can take part in restoration of Syria’s economy — Russian economy minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The World Bank can be get involved in the recovery of the Syrian economy, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank meeting.

"The World Bank provides support for emerging markets, with the low level of economic development, and for development projects. Therefore, we look at how resources of the World Bank can also be used for recovery, particularly in the Syrian economy," Oreshkin said.

"Important meetings take place here at the level of the IMF, at the level of the World Bank, in terms of shaping the policy of these institutes. Clearly Russia is independent from these institutes now but certain projects, including joint projects in developing economies are also a very important portion of work here, on this floor," the Minister said. Projects in Africa and Syria were discussed in particular, Oreshkin added.