Nornickel, Murmansk Region agree to develop tourism, education programs

TASS, October 17. The Murmansk Region’s government and the Nornickel Mining and Metallurgical Company signed an agreement on cooperation in Moscow, the company’s press service said on Thursday. The company will implement projects in education and tourism infrastructure in the region with support from the local authorities.

"The Murmansk Region’s government and Nornickel unite efforts for the region's development," the press service said. "The Murmansk Region’s Governor Andrei Chibis and Nornickel’s President Vladimir Potanin have put signatures under the document."

The cooperation is also aimed at fostering new areas of business, the press service continued. For example, the company and the region will implement projects in professional training so that Nornickel could have qualified labor resources. Another new area is development of the tourism sphere, including Nornickel’s initiatives to create local tourism infrastructure and to promote social and cultural projects.

"It is very important for us that big companies view the Murmansk Region not only as a production base, but as a region of opportunities," Governor Andrei Chibis said. "Including opportunities in our priority spheres like tourism and education."

Nornickel’s president, in his turn, called it a priority to develop the territory of the company’s presence.

"Such cooperation guarantees successful development both for the region and for the company," he said. "We believe in the Murmansk Region’s high potential to boost tourism, and we plan to make an input to it — by improving the ecology situation, and also by taking part in the establishment of a vast tourism infrastructure."