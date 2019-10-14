Saudi Aramco may become investor in Russian LNG projects

ER-Riyadh, October 14. / TASS /. Saudi Aramco may become an investor in Russian LNG projects in the future, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during the Russian-Saudi Investment Forum on Monday.
"We see that we already have projects that are implemented. Now we have invited our Saudi colleagues to develop our projects for the production of liquefied natural gas in the north of Russia, we have a successful Yamal LNG project. We believe that Saudi Aramco will be one of the investors in future projects, "he said.