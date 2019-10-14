Moscow, Riyadh in talks on satellite launch from Saudi Arabia’s soil

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding talks on launching a satellite from the kingdom’s soil, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Monday.

"Space and high technologies are certainly [being discussed]. There is also an interesting project on launching the satellite from Saudi Arabia’s territory to the orbit, using interesting Russian technologies," the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday. Some 30 documents are expected to be signed, including both interdepartmental and commercial agreements. The RDIF has announced plans on inking deals with Saudi companies to the tune of more than $2 bln, including deals on space cooperation.