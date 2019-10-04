Russian energy minister says chances remain to lay Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish waters

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Chances to lay the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in territorial waters of Denmark remain despite the actually expired period for review of the application, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday in an interview with the Business FM radio station.

If Denmark does not give the authorization, the deadline for completion of construction will be postponed by several months, Novak said.

"According to information available with us now, we still have a chance that the permit will be received from Denmark to lay the subsea gas pipeline segment in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark. The relevant application was submitted and time for consideration of this application actually expired. We also hope and believe such decision will take place because there are no contradictions and no problems that make it possible to turn down the application," he said.