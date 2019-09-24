Russian non-resource exports to exceed last year’s figures by end-2019, says Export Center

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s non-resource and non-energy exports will exceed last year’s result of $151.4 bln by the end of 2019, Director General of the Russian Export Center (REC) Andrey Slepnev told TASS on Tuesday.

"I think that this year’s result will slightly exceed (the result of last year - TASS), we expect that considering the recent dynamics," he said, adding that in 2018 exports amounted to $151.4 bln.

The trend triggered by the post-crisis recovery has ended, Slepnev said, adding that "figures of the programs being implemented by enterprises, regions and the federal center" will influence the result now.

Currently exports are rising, particularly, in the pharmaceuticals market, processing of food products, oil and fat sector, mechanical and technical products. Meanwhile, price market fluctuations play against increase on the metal products and chemical markets, in the timber industry and farming sector, he noted.