Russian state hi-tech corporation Rostec CEO Chemezov has no plans of leaving his post

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said in an interview with Russian business daily RBC he had no plans at the moment to resign from his post.

"The president [of Russia] is appointing the head of the state corporation," Chemezov said. "Therefore only after the presidential administration makes a decision and chooses someone else… But at the moment I have no plans to leave."

Sergei Chemezov has been the chief executive of Rostec since 2007. Telegram-channel Podyom reported in early September that Rostec CEO Chemezov would be replaced in his post by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

According to the Telegram-channel, Manturov was set to vacate the post of the industry and trade minister on September 18. The minister dismissed that information.