First scheduled flight arrives at new airport in Russia’s Saratov

SARATOV, August 20. /TASS/. The new airport in the Russian city of Saratov named after Yuri Gagarin began operations on Tuesday morning. The first scheduled flight arrived from Moscow at 08:15 local time (07:15 Moscow time), the airport’s press service informed TASS.

"The flight was operated by Pobeda Airlines. A total of 177 passengers arrived in Saratov from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport," a source in the press service said, adding that the airport’s first passengers received commemorative coins depicting the new terminal.

Gagarin Airport located 20 kilometers from Saratov is the second airfield in Russia built from scratch in recent years.