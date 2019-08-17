Quarter of Russians with children do not know about preferential mortgages - poll

MOSCOW, August 17. / TASS /. About 25% of Russian families with two or more children, who plan to buy an apartment, do not have enough information about mortgage benefits for large families, Raiffeisenbank said in a report released on Saturday, based on survey data.

However, 88% of large families consider the possibility of acquiring an apartment in a mortgage in the next five years. Of these, 24% are ready to issue a mortgage loan in the coming year, another 34% - within two years. Seventy percent of respondents intend to take advantage of preferential conditions for families with children, while men are more aware of the preferential rate (75%) than women (66%) are. At the same time, 57% of respondents use maternity capital to purchase a personal apartment, another 28% use it to purchase an additional apartment in order to receive rental income.

Raiffeisenbank conducted a survey in July 2019 among 1,087 Russians with two or more children.