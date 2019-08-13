Advanced development territories and free ports proved themselves in Far East — envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, August 13. / TASS /. The mechanisms of advanced development territories and free port of Vladivostok have justified themselves, but require additional adjustments. said Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev on Tuesday.

"The advanced development territories and the free port paid off. There is still something to adjust in these mechanisms. Now we have prepared a system of preferences for the Arctic. We have not adopted it yet, we will report to the President of the Russian Federation. However, we see shortcomings in the existing system," Trutnev noted.

Trutnev admitted that at the stage of launching this mechanism, five years ago, he counted on the appearance of about 200-300 new investment projects, but the reality exceeded all expectations. "If they asked me how much it would turn out in five years, I wouldn’t have said 1,700. The ambitions were modest," he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the new support mechanisms helped attract 540 bln rubles of private investment to the Far East. "About 100 billion in federal funds were allocated in order to support the construction of social infrastructure. These are the funds that came about as a result of the application of new forms of work following the fulfillment of instructions of the President of the Russian Federation on national priority," he concluded.