Russian low-cost airline Pobeda suspends flights to Armenia as of winter season — source

According to the source, the airline decided to suspend flights due to repeated cases of insufficient fueling at the Gyumri airport.

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Aeroflot’s low-cost airline Pobeda will suspend its flights to the Gyumri airport in Armenia as of winter season, a source with the airline told TASS.

"Unfortunately, there are repeated cases of insufficient fueling at the Gyumri airport. Pobeda repeatedly appealed to the airport management to find out what is going on. However, the airport’s measures are insufficient and the refueling company continues such practices. Pobeda will conduct all flights to Gyumri scheduled for the summer season, so as not to let down their customers, but flight ticket sales to this destination as of winter season have been suspended," the source said.

The company’s spokesman confirmed suspension of flight ticket sales.

At the moment, Pobeda operates 10 flights a week from Moscow to Gyumri (from there transfer to the Armenian capital of Yerevan is offered). The airline planned seven flights a week in the winter season.

The low-cost airline launched flights to Gyumri in December 2016.

Pobeda is part of the Aeroflot Group. The airline fleet consists of 30 Boeing 737 NG aircraft. In 2018, the company carried 7.1 mln passengers, in 2019 it plans to carry at least 10 mln people.