Serial production of Russia’s first Zetta electric car can start in 2019

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Serial production of Russia’s first Zetta electric car can start by 2019 year-end if the company completes certification this fall, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday in an interview with Auto Mail.ru web portal.

"The project of Zetta economy class four-wheel drive electric car of domestic design and assembly is worked out at present with proactive support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The company plans to complete certification as early as this fall; in such case it will be possible to speak of starting serial production by the year-end," Manturov said.

The car is unique owing to the all-purpose energy efficient traction motor, the Minister noted. "The Russian gearbox-free platform underlies this ecofriendly car," Manturov said.

Zetta is the first Russian electric car that will be serially produced in Togliatti.