Russia mulls bringing its small, medium businesses to African market — top diplomat

Meeting on preparation for summit Russia–Africa takes place in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia is considering attracting small and medium-sized enterprises to the African markets, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at his ministry’s business council meeting on the development of economic ties between Russia and African countries.

"We find it important to estimate options for attracting small and medium-sized businesses to African markets. This segment of our cooperation is still insignificant," he stated.

"We rely on the existing and strengthening foundation of Russian-African cooperation. This year we have significantly intensified political dialogue, cooperation between parliaments and civil societies," the diplomated noted.

"This positive groundwork allows us to convert this into increasing trade, economic and investment exchanges, to expand banking cooperation, the implementation of mutually beneficial projects," he pointed out.

Lavrov underscored that trade and economic relations are reaching a new level.

"The first ever Russia-Africa summit, which is to be held in October in Sochi, should give a special impetus to these processes," Lavrov said.

"I am pleased to note the positive dynamics of trade: last year it exceeded $20 bln," the Russian Foreign Minister remarked.