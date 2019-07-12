Rosatom ready to engage in several projects in Bolivia

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom expressed its readiness to engage in numerous construction projects on the territory of Bolivia, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a Rossiya-1 TV chanel broadcast on Thursday evening.

"Bolivia plans to build about 40 enterprises," he said. "Rosatom is ready to participate, because its competence is among the world’s highest."

In summer 2018, the construction of the Center of Nuclear Research and Technologies in the Bolivian city of El Alto some 4,100 meters above the sea level was launched with the participation of Rosatom. According to earlier reports, the project is fully financed by Bolivia and is estimated at $300 million.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales on Thursday that Russia and Bolivia "see good prospects for cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy."

Besides, as part of the Bolivian president’s official visit to Russia on Thursday, Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy of Bolivia inked a memorandum on cooperation in development of industrial and research projects in the lithium industry.