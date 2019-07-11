Rosatom’s subsidiary to make sixteen reactors for NPP in seven countries

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 11. /TASS/. AEM-Technologies, an affiliate of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, will make sixteen reactors for nuclear power plants (NPP) in seven countries, the company said in response to the request from TASS.

"We will have to make sixteen reactor units and the similar number of steam generator packages (60 heat exchangers) over five years to come, including for overseas projects of Rosatom - power plants in Bangladesh, Turkey, Finland, Hungary, China, Iran, and Egypt," the company said.

Reactors of modern design VVER-1000 and VVER-1200 are meant, the company noted.

AEM-Technologies started equipment manufacturing in March for Ruppur, the first NPP in Bangladesh. The reactor and the set of steam generators are planned for shipment to the first unit of NPP in 2020, followed by the steam generator for the second unit in the same year, and the reactor in 2021, the company said.