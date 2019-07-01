Investments in upgrade of a sea port in northern Yakutia estimated at $40 million

The port’s importance is growing with the boosting development of the Arctic territories. According to the latest plans, the freight services in northern Yakutia will triple by 2030 to one million tonnes a year.

YAKUTSK, July 1. /TASS/. Investments in reconstruction and upgrade of infrastructures at the Tiksi seaport in northern Yakutia are estimated at 2.5 billion rubles ($40 million), a representative of the regional government’s press service told TASS on sidelines of the 2nd Far Eastern Media Forum on Sunday.

"Investments in reconstruction and upgrade of the port infrastructures will be 2.51 billion rubles," the source said. "The port will become the main hub for the Northern Sea Route’s Eastern Part."

Presently, only 3-5% of the port’s capacities are used, he continued.

"The port’s biggest problem is worn-out piers and cranes," he said. "The cranes are more than 30 years old."

The upgraded port, which is on the Laptev Sea, will serve coal transportation from the Taimylyr deposit, where reserves are forecasted at 323 million tonnes, the regional authorities say.

The Media Forum, which continues to July 2, is organized by Yakutia’s government and the Foundation for the Far East’s Social and Economic Development’s Information Support. TASS is the forum’s media partner.