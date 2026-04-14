Russia to use group UAV strike for guaranteed target destruction — Rostec

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. A system employing group-based strike drones, which recently completed preliminary tests, could in the future be used to evade air defenses and ensure the destruction of complex targets, the press service of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

It said that preliminary tests of a system in which drones automatically exchange target data with each other has been conducted at a testing ground. This technology allows one person to control ten loitering munitions simultaneously.

"In the future, the technology of group interaction between drones could be effective in penetrating enemy air defenses, as well as for the guaranteed destruction of the most complex targets with a concentrated strike," the press service stated, adding that testing would continue.

The solution tested at the testing ground was designed based on Supercam drones. The system includes aircraft-type loitering munitions, modified for data transmission, launchers, and a vehicle-mounted control center.

The tests were conducted as part of a project developed by the Advanced Research Foundation with support from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.