MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Servicemen from the Battlegroup West destroyed 44 Ukrainian armed forces UAV control points in 24 hours, and also shot down 48 fixed-wing drones and 62 heavy combat quadcopters, according to Ivan Bigma, head of the force group's press center.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down 48 fixed-wing drones, eight loitering munitions, and 62 heavy combat quadcopters in the air. <…> In addition, a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station, 44 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communications station, and three enemy field ammunition depots were identified and destroyed," he said.

The military personnel also destroyed a British-made L-119 howitzer, a US-made M101 howitzer, two mortars, and 23 Ukrainian armed forces ground robotic systems, Bigma said.