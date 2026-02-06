Lancet can destroy EW stations developed to suppress it — Russian arms exporter

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Lancet-E loitering munitions are capable of destroying electronic warfare stations designed specifically to suppress them, CEO of the Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told TASS in the run-up to the World Defense Show 2026 to be held in Riyadh from February 8-12.

"The Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system from ZALA, those are loitering munitions, and they have seen huge amounts of combat experience globally. It has in its track record over 4,000 destroyed targets, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, APCs, self-propelled artillery pieces, MLRS and aircraft at parking lots. The Lancet-E system is regularly used for precision strikes against targets in the tactical depth. Lancet efficiency is so high that its loitering munitions destroy even EW facilities designed specifically to suppress them," Mikheev said.

One more Russian drone will be unveiled at the exhibition. This is the Supercam S350, showcased as part of the reconnaissance and strike system together with the Sarma MLRS and Planshet -A artillery control system. The Supercam S350 performs reconnaissance, target designation and fire adjustment tasks, and also implements live recording.