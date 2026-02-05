Almaz-Antey to showcase latest air defense systems at exhibition in Riyadh

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group will showcase weapons of the Antey-4000 long-range air defense missile system at the World Defense Show, an international defense exhibition to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 8-12, the group’s press service reported.

"In Riyadh, the holding company will present models of weapons of the Antey-4000 long-range air defense system, which is designed to engage current and future airborne threats. In particular, the system is used to engage tactical and strategic aircraft, including those using stealth technology, radar surveillance and guidance systems, reconnaissance and strike systems, and loitering jammers, as well as short-range missiles, tactical, aeroballistic, cruise missiles, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles," the press service stated, noting that the system provides reliable protection for administrative, industrial, and military facilities, as well as groups of forces.

The press service added that at the exhibition in Riyadh, the Almaz-Antey Group will present models of the Viking medium-range air defense missile system, which is designed to defend troops and facilities, including against electronic countermeasures and fire. This all-weather, high-mobility, multi-channel system is capable of destroying modern and advanced tactical and strategic aircraft, tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, helicopters, reconnaissance and strike systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as radio-contrast ground and waterborne targets.

Models of the Tor family of short-range air defense systems will also be featured at the Riyadh exhibition. These systems are designed to defend both important installations and troops from attacks by aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, anti-radar missiles, and other guided missiles, glide and guided bombs, and UAVs in difficult meteorological and jamming environments.

The air defense group will also display airspace control systems used, among other things, to detect, measure coordinates, track, and identify aerial objects and advanced air attack assets under intense active, passive, and combined jamming, as well as suppress enemy fire.

Almaz-Antey is a Russian group of companies that develops and manufactures air and missile defense systems. The group is headquartered in Moscow. The company’s shares are 100% state-owned (represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management). The air defense group’s products are in service with the Russian Federation and more than 50 other countries.