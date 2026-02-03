EU’s 'drone wall' project to feature AI-controlled drones — expert

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The EU’s "drone wall" project will feature autonomous drones that require minimal operator involvement, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"Anduril Industries, a leading American high-tech defense industry company, has developed the Bolt-M, a compact autonomous kamikaze strike drone. Drawing on the experience of current conflicts and the widespread adoption of FPV solutions, the company focused on maximizing autonomy of drones and reducing their dependence on operator training. The EU will focus on these types of solutions when implementing the 'drone wall' project," the expert said.

He noted that this approach will reduce operator training time and allow UAVs to better maneuver in swarms, with autonomous target detection, prioritization, and engagement. He added that the Bolt-M is also capable of performing short-range air defense missions, destroying both reconnaissance drones and loitering munitions.

"The product’s performance characteristics are standard for this category: flight range of approximately 20 km, and duration of flight approximately 40 minutes, given the limited battery capacity. The combat payload capacity is approximately 1.5 kg. "The Bolt-M autonomy and operator support is achieved through integration with the Lattice software suite – Anduril’s proprietary combat information system, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to automate the basic functions of searching, tracking, and engaging targets," Stepanov stated.

The expert added that Anduril has already received its first contract, worth $23.9 million, for the production of over 600 of these kamikaze drones, with delivery scheduled for 2026-2027.

"The platform is currently being tested by the US Marine Corps as part of the Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program and is moving from the experimental testing phase to serial production. The program’s goal is to equip infantry units on a large scale with lightweight, highly autonomous precision strike systems," the expert added.

About Drone Wall

The "drone wall" project is a joint initiative put forward by Germany, Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states aimed at deploying a multi-layered surveillance and automated drone defense system along the border with Russia. The project is currently in the prototype development and selection stage.