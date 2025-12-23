Almaz-Antey, Belarus Defense Ministry sign contract on air defense equipment maintenance

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern has signed a contract with the Belarusian Ministry of Defense for the maintenance and repair of air defense equipment, the concern’s press service reported.

"The air defense repair service center, established this year in the Republic of Belarus, will begin servicing and repairing Minsk-owned air defense equipment in the coming months in cooperation with Russian companies. The corresponding document has been recently signed by authorized representatives of the Russian Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern JSC and the Belarusian Ministry of Defense," the statement says.

The concern specified that the contract was concluded as part of an agreement on the development of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Belarus.