BERDYANSK, December 1. /TASS/. The newest Novator combat uniform, developed by Kalashnikov Concern, is set to undergo more comprehensive field testing in 2026, including in the zone of the special military operation, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Concern JSC, told TASS during a congress of a DPR youth organization in Berdyansk, the Zaporozhye Region.

When asked about the good future prospects of the uniform, Lushnikov affirmed, "Definitely yes." He clarified, however, that there is currently no forecast regarding its potential adoption into the Defense Ministry's inventory.

In September, Lushnikov announced that the Novator uniform had successfully completed the initial phase of testing in the military operation zone. He also noted that Kalashnikov was actively working on further development in collaboration with the Defense Ministry.

The Novator uniform was first unveiled on May 14 as the most advanced design introduced by Kalashnikov Concern to date.