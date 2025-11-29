Russian forces strike Ukrainian industry and energy sites in retaliatory measures

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes on Ukrainian industry and energy facilities in the early hours of Saturday in response to previous attacks of Ukrainian military attacks on Russian civilian facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites and their energy facilities," according to the ministry.

"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry specified in its statement.