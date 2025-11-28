UTS-800 aircraft, Forpost-RE UAV to be shown first time at exhibition in Egypt

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The UTS-800 trainer aircraft and the Forpost-RE export reconnaissance and attack UAV will make their debut at the Egypt Defense Expo in Cairo, the press service of the Urals Civil Aviation Plant announced to TASS.

"The Urals Civil Aviation Plant, part of the Russian Engineering Union, will participate for the first time in EDEX-2025, an international defense and military industry exhibition taking place in Cairo from December 1 to 4," the statement read. "At our joint Russian pavilion, we will showcase the latest domestically produced turboprop trainer - the UTS-800. Designed specifically for pilot training, spin initiation and recovery, navigation, and emergency procedures, the UTS-800 represents a significant advancement in training technology."

The plant’s press service highlighted that the UTS-800 could be particularly appealing to the Egyptian Air Force as a modern, cost-effective, and efficient training solution. "Its key benefits include the potential to reduce training costs and its seamless compatibility with Russian aircraft, making it an ideal choice for modernizing Egypt’s pilot training fleet. Considering Egypt’s diverse aircraft inventory, which includes models from the United States, France, Russia, and China, this diversity helps reduce reliance on any single supplier," the statement noted.

Sharing components and ergonomic features with Russian combat aircraft, the UTS-800 can facilitate and expedite the retraining of Egyptian pilots to operate aircraft such as the MiG-29, which is currently in service with the Egyptian Air Force.

In addition, the exhibition will showcase the Forpost-RE medium-range reconnaissance and attack UAV for export. Based on the Russian Forpost drone, which has demonstrated its combat effectiveness in Syria and the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the UAV is capable of performing missions across a variety of climatic and geographical conditions, operating efficiently at temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C. The Forpost-RE has undergone modernization to expand its payload capacity while maintaining its robust flight performance, the plant’s press service reported.