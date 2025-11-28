Pacific Fleet’s Gremyashchy corvette calls at Sri Lanka’s port of Colombo

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s Gremyashchy corvette has arrived at Sri Lanka’s port of Colombo to take part in events marking the 75th anniversary of the country’s Navy, the fleet’s press service said.

"The crew of the Russian Navy’s Gremyashchy corvette has entered the port of Colombo of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on an unofficial visit. In the port, Russian Navy sailors were greeted by staffers of the Russian Embassy and members of the republic’s Navy," the press service said.

Over the next few days, sailors of the Russian Pacific Fleet will attend several protocol events jointly with Sri Lankan seamen and participate in commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the republic’s Navy.

A few days earlier, the Gremyashchy visited the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong and took part in a PASSEX-type exercise jointly with Bangladeshi Navy warships in the Bay of Bengal.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.