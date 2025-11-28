Rosoboronexport to present latest Su-57E fighter jet at EDEX 2025 in Cairo

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, will showcase its latest military technology at the EDEX 2025 International Military-Technical Forum in Cairo. The company’s display will feature the Su-57E fifth-generation multirole fighter jet and the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter, both of which boast combat experience.

Highlighting its offerings for the Air Force, Rosoboronexport will present the Su-57E, the world’s only fifth-generation aircraft with operational combat experience amid today’s complex air defense environments. The exhibition will also include the Il-78MK-90A tanker aircraft, renowned for its versatility and rapid reconfiguration capabilities, enabling missions such as transport, medical evacuation, and firefighting.

The Ka-52 helicopter, equipped with an advanced onboard defense system and a unique crew ejection mechanism, will be on display. It is armed with modern weapons, including high-precision munitions with extended range, underscoring its combat readiness.

For ground forces, the company will present weapons and equipment developed or modernized through combat experience. This includes the new T-90MS tank, the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, and the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system with remote control. Additionally, loitering munitions like the upgraded Lancet-E will be showcased.

Naval delegations will have the opportunity to examine the Rubezh-ME coastal missile system, highlighting Russia’s ongoing advancements in maritime defense.

Rosoboronexport is also open to discussing new cooperation initiatives, including industrial partnerships aligned with current market trends. The company aims to expand collaborations and explore new projects with representatives from Egypt and other regional military and security authorities, fostering stronger defense ties through the products and technologies on display.