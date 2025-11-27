Russian troops use several types of Rostec’s hi-tech drones in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian troops use about ten types of hi-tech reconnaissance and strike drones developed and produced by the state tech corporation Rostec in the special military operation in Ukraine, Rostec reported.

"Rostec enterprises have developed and are serially producing a whole range of unmanned systems of various size and designation. In particular, about ten types of military drones with both reconnaissance and strike capabilities are being successfully deployed in the zone of the special military operation. They include well-known systems, for example, Kub loitering munitions and Skat 350M drones produced by the Kalashnikov Group that have demonstrated the best effectiveness in a combat environment. With the help of our drones, Russian troops have ferreted out and destroyed thousands of enemy targets, including those critically important for the adversary’s combat capability," Rostec said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data, Skat 350M reconnaissance drones regularly uncover the Ukrainian army’s fire emplacements and positions, including camouflaged enemy sites, temporary deployment areas, equipment and artillery in the special military operation zone. The uncovered targets are subsequently destroyed by Russian artillery, attack drones, missiles or air strikes. The product line of reconnaissance drones includes the UAV400T mini-quadcopter outfitted with a thermal imaging reconnaissance channel and designed to ferret out, uncover, identify and determine coordinates of targets day and night, it said.

The Kalashnikov Group has also developed Granat-4 drones designed for round-the-clock aerial reconnaissance and precision target acquisition. Unique solutions are also available, in particular, interceptor drones from the Shvabe Holding Company that are capable of effectively destroying dangerous mini-drones, Rostec said.

Rostec’s drones include systems of various classes and designation, and also platforms of various configurations, from standard aircraft-type UAVs to vertical take-off and landing hybrid drones. The most advanced, including additive technologies are used for their production. Rostec produces its own control systems, engines, composite materials, optical system matrices, smart monitoring devices, friend-or-foe, fiber-optic and many other systems, the state tech corporation explained.