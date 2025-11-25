Chemezov refutes Western experts’ claims about end of mass armies

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine has shown that Western experts who claimed the era of mass armies was over were mistaken. A modern conflict still requires vast quantities of weapons and ammunition, Rostec Director General Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"Not long ago, Western experts were saying that the time of mass armies had passed. The special military operation has shown this is not the case. A serious contemporary conflict still requires a great deal of weaponry and ammunition. Artillery was, is, and will remain for a long time the god of war. The army needs many guns – and therefore many shells for them," he told the agency.

Chemezov also said that Rostec is prepared to further increase the production of weapons and military equipment if necessary.