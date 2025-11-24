Su-57 jet undergoes continuous upgrade — Sukhoi Design Bureau’s chief pilot

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s fifth-generation multirole Su-57 fighter continues to evolve through ongoing real-world combat experience, Sergey Bogdan, chief of the Sukhoi Design Bureau’s flight service, told TASS in an interview. Bogdan, a Hero of Russia title holder, made his remarks following the Dubai Airshow 2025.

At the event, the export version of the aircraft, the Su-57E, was displayed internationally for a third time. "Continuous improvements are underway. All deficiencies identified during testing and actual combat are swiftly addressed and refined. It may sound unusual, but as test pilots, we see our primary task in evaluating specific flight modes and provide feedback. The routine work of implementing changes falls to the Su-57 program directorate and the design bureau," Bogdan explained.

Russian military pilots have expressed satisfaction with the aircraft’s performance in operational settings. "I know the aircraft is actively in use, and Russian Air Force pilots speak very positively about it. Our role as test pilots is slightly different – we focus on identifying shortcomings rather than strengths. We submit detailed reports on any deficiencies, whether minor or major. There are hundreds of these reports, ensuring that issues are promptly addressed," Bogdan added.

He underscored that testing will continue throughout the fighter’s service life. "An aircraft can remain in service for 20 to 30 years, yet it will still undergo testing. Whenever new missiles or guided bombs are developed, additional test programs are initiated. We evaluate maneuverability, stability, and durability, testing with both symmetrical and asymmetrical weapon loads, and assessing target lock and performance in jamming conditions. There is a comprehensive range of tests. Until the aircraft is decommissioned, it will continue to be refined. We incorporate all modifications and innovations before they are introduced into production," Bogdan concluded.