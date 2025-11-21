DUBAI, November 21. /TASS/. The Lancet reconnaissance and strike systems, developed by ZALA, demonstrated their formidable capabilities at the Dubai Airshow 2025, showcasing their ability to neutralize even the most advanced and heavily armored vehicles. Thanks to their exceptional maneuverability and sophisticated control algorithms, these systems can effectively target and destroy a wide range of high-value enemy equipment.

ZALA emphasized that the Lancet’s design allows for the precise and efficient elimination of critical military equipment items, including those produced by NATO nations. The company revealed that Lancet operators have successfully destroyed over 260 American M777 towed howitzers, more than 100 M109 self-propelled howitzers, and over 60 Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery pieces. The arsenal also includes hundreds of other high-tech vehicles such as American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems - weapons that the enemy seeks to conceal and operate remotely.

According to expert estimates, the total value of Ukrainian military equipment destroyed by ZALA’s Lancet systems during the ongoing military operation ranges between $4 billion and $12 billion. The military analysis portal Lostarmour reports that since the start of the conflict, Lancet loitering munitions have accounted for the destruction of approximately 4,000 pieces of Ukrainian military hardware and weapons.