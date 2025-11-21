Potential buyers attracted by Supercam drones' actual combat record — manufacturer

DUBAI, November 21. /TASS/. Potential foreign buyers are increasingly drawn to the Supercam drones, captivated by their proven combat record and exceptional capability to conduct aerial reconnaissance within complex electronic warfare environments, Yekaterina Zgirovskaya, spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group, told TASS during the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"The primary appeal for potential international clients lies in the Supercam systems' demonstrated combat experience and their proficiency in electronic warfare scenarios. Additionally, there is strong interest in their seamless integration into existing military software systems," Zgirovskaya explained.

She further noted that during the product presentations, foreign delegations received detailed briefings on how Supercam UAVs can significantly enhance the effectiveness of reconnaissance and target acquisition missions. "Our stand attracted visitors from law enforcement agencies across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Notably, even representatives from the US military visited us - individuals in camouflage uniforms bearing US Army insignia stopped by to examine our display. The interest from international media has also been remarkable; our new Supercam S180 has been featured in hundreds of publications and television reports," Zgirovskaya remarked.

The Unmanned Systems Group highlighted that prominent figures such as UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, along with leading officials from Russian aerospace and defense industries, visited their exhibit at the Dubai Airshow. As part of Rosoboronexport’s showcase, the group introduced several advanced systems, including the upgraded Supercam S350 UAV, the vertical takeoff and landing Supercam SX350, the high-speed reconnaissance Supercam S180, and the compact Supercam X4 copter - models already acclaimed in the Russian market and internationally.

The exhibition in the UAE runs from November 17 to 21.