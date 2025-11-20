Almaz-Antey defense products undergo upgrade based on combat experience — executive

DUBAI, November 20. /TASS/. Air defense systems produced by Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group, including export products constantly undergo upgrade based on the experience of their combat use and operation, Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told TASS at the Dubai Airshow international aerospace exhibition.

"Various modifications of air defense systems developed and produced by the Group are constantly upgraded and improved taking into account the experience of their combat use and operation in various conditions. We can confidently say that most products have huge modernization combat potential," the senior executive said.

Representatives of many Middle East countries display interest in the Group’s products, he stressed.

"We see growing interest in the entire range of Almaz-Antey products. The latest decades show that state sovereignty of a country cannot be preserved without its reliable air defenses. In addition, the interest of various countries in products of various types directly depends on the size of the territory of these states and potential threats that they face," Dzirkaln noted.

The Almaz-Antey Group traditionally displays a broad range of air defense and aerial control systems at Dubai air shows, in particular, Viking medium-range and Tor-E2, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM short-range surface-to-air missile systems.

The Dubai Airshow international aerospace exhibition is taking place on November 17-21.