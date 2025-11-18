Manufacturer of Russia's Forpost-R drone explains advantages of latest model

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. An update to the design of Russia’s Forpost-R unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has increased its effectiveness manifold, the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) spokesperson Yekaterina Zgirovskaya said during the Dubai Airshow 2025 international exhibition.

"The upgrade helped broaden the range of payloads that the Forpost-R UAV can carry, while at the same time keeping its flight performance at the same level. Designers reviewed manufacturing processes, reducing the labor intensity of the expert version’s production. The design of the wings and tail was also changed in the process. The designers replaced its metal framing with a torsion box, reducing the number of junctions and fixture elements," Zgirovskaya said.

In her words, the wing span of the drone was increased, and its aerodynamics improved.

"The modernization led to an increase in the weight of the payload that the Forpost-R UAV can carry," the spokesperson added.

The UZGA also said that Forpost is a pioneer among Russia’s fixed-wing strike-capable reconnaissance drones, with a history of combat use.

"Thanks to the Forpost project, the Russian Defense Ministry managed to master the new type of equipment for that period - a medium-range fixed-wing UAV - and to acquire useful experience in drone technologies. The Forpost can carry various ISR [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] payloads, including equipment for optic and radar surveillance, as well as different types of aircraft weapons," Zgirovskaya said.

A demonstration model of the Forpost-RE medium-range drone’s export version was showcased at the Dubai Airshow 2025, under way in the United Arab Emirates on November 17-21.