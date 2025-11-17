Rosoboronexport CEO names potential customers for Yak-130M jet

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Asian and African nations could represent promising markets for the Yak-130M combat-trainer aircraft, according to Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev.

"We see strong potential for promoting the upgraded Yak-130M internationally," Mikheyev stated. "Countries across Asia and Africa are among the prospective buyers. Additionally, there is considerable opportunity to upgrade existing Yak-130 trainers to the Yak-130M configuration."

Produced by the United Aircraft Corporation, the Yak-130M features an advanced suite of onboard weapons and avionics. It is tailored not only for training fourth-and fifth-generation fighter pilots but also for conducting strike and combat missions as a light combat aircraft. The integration of new systems enhances its operational capabilities, enabling it to function effectively around the clock in various conditions and broadening its combat potential.