Yak-130M can perform missions jointly with other aircraft — Rosoboronexport CEO

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer jet is now capable of executing combat missions as part of a coordinated aircraft group, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev has revealed to TASS.

He explained that the Yak-130M is a refined version of the original Yak-130, featuring significant enhancements. The aircraft is now equipped with an advanced APAR (Active Phased Array Radar), the latest President-S130 airborne defense system, and an expanded weapons payload that includes thermal imaging, infrared, and laser-guided systems. These upgrades enable the Yak-130M to meet the modern operational demands of foreign customers for both strike and fighter roles.

Mikheyev emphasized that the Yak-130M can seamlessly perform combat missions in conjunction with other aircraft within a network-centric operational framework, showcasing its enhanced interoperability and combat versatility.