Dozens of countries ready to purchase Russia’s Lancet-E loitering munition

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Dozens of countries have submitted official requests to purchase the Russian Lancet-E loitering munition, which has proven highly effective in combat conditions, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS.

"Our foreign partners are indeed interested in the export version of the Lancet-E loitering munition. This system demonstrated the highest effectiveness in combat conditions during the special military operation, making it famous worldwide. We can confidently say that the Lancet-E has great export potential. I can confirm that we have received official requests from dozens of countries for this military product," he said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aviation and space exhibition.

Shugayev recalled that the Lancet-E system was first presented at the Army-2024 forum, which effectively signaled the beginning of its promotion on the world market. A month later, the first foreign presentation of the Lancet took place: it was shown in Baku at the ADEX-2024 International Defense Exhibition.

Shugayev noted that foreign customers are showing strong interest in Russian drones, which have proven their effectiveness in real combat operations and have the declared tactical and technical characteristics. He added that this interest primarily concerns the Lancet-E, the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 drones, the Orion-E, and the KUB guided loitering munitions system. In addition, partners are interested in drones controlled via fiber optic cable.