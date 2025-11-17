World premiere of import-substituting Ansat helicopter to take place in Dubai

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Dubai Airshow 2025 will feature the first international presentation of the import-substituting Ansat helicopter, CEO of Russian Helicopters Holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) Nikolay Kolesov told TASS on the sidelines of the international aerospace exhibition.

"The holding traditionally participates in the Dubai Airshow international exhibition. This is one of the largest aviation industry events not only in the Middle East but also globally. For us, this is a platform for presenting the holding's products and discussing plans for future cooperation with international partners and potential customers. Naturally, Dubai Airshow is the stage for the first foreign presentation of the import-substituting Ansat helicopter," he said.

The import-substituting Ansat is based on the Ansat-M model certified in 2022. It can fly up to 660 km without refueling, and up to 800 km with an additional fuel tank. The aircraft can operate in temperatures ranging from -45 to +50 degrees Celsius, as well as at high altitudes. The new Ansat is equipped with two Russian-made VK-650V engines. The VK-650V is the first domestic engine for light helicopters with a takeoff weight of up to 4 tons.